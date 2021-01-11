Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of APO stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

