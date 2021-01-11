Apollon Limassol Price Tops $5.14 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $594,568.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00015513 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

Apollon Limassol Token Trading

Apollon Limassol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

