AppCoins Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $191,595.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

