Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,442 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $343,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $82,744,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.27. 4,321,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

