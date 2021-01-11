Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 9th Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

