Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,481,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 664,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

AAPL stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.98. 99,036,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,304,492. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.