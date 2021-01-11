Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.62. 2,698,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.