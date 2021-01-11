Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 47,320 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.98. 99,036,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,304,492. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

