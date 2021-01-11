Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,347 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.61 on Monday, hitting $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

