Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,481,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $196,540,000 after buying an additional 664,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,036,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,304,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

