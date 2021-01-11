Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

AAPL traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,036,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,304,492. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

