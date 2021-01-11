Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Down to $11.64

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $8.85. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 40,023 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

