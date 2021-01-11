Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,755 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,835 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,794,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,999. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

