Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after acquiring an additional 405,545 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $380.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

