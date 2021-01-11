AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

ATR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

NYSE ATR opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $140.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

