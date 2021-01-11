APY.Finance (APY) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.31 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $685,822.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062079 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,811.32 or 0.86043956 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,749,184 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

