AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Holdings Cut by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,090 shares during the period. AquaBounty Technologies accounts for 4.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 1.46% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,906. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $414.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

