Aragon (ANT) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00009387 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $126.22 million and $46.40 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00325239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.93 or 0.03944091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.