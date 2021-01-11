Aragon Court Hits Market Cap of $3.93 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $534,040.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Aragon Court token can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00256856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,730.83 or 0.85262258 BTC.

Aragon Court Token Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

Aragon Court Token Trading

Aragon Court can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

