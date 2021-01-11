Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.00

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

