Arcblock (ABT) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $7.65 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00326446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.94 or 0.03628535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

