Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARD. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $335.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 98,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

