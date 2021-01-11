Arepacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $60,202.59 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $60,202.59 and $35.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 58.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,118,229 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

