Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

ARNGF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. 312,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

