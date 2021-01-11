Arion (ARION) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Arion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $48,939.97 and $36.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00113082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00064680 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,547.26 or 0.86146574 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,425,934 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.