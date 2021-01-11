Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Arionum has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $56,071.67 and approximately $19.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.21 or 0.03080346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00394877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.26 or 0.01356859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00552516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00462802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00251493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

