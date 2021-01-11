Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) shares dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.95 and last traded at C$24.96. Approximately 346,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 327,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.41.
ATZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.60.
In other Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.
About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
