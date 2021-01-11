Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) shares dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.95 and last traded at C$24.96. Approximately 346,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 327,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.41.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.60.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.

About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

