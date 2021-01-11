Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX) Shares Up 3%

Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72). 109,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 125,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 26.83 and a current ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.07 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.21.

Get Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Naseem Amin acquired 183,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £376,980 ($492,526.78).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.