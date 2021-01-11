Ark Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $46.53 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,620,422 coins and its circulating supply is 126,399,525 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

