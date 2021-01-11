Artfinity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $274.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 96.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $274.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00328136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.83 or 0.03647868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

