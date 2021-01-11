AS Roma Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00008905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00064742 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,754.52 or 0.86830262 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

