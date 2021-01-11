Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.20. Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 6,105 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

