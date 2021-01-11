ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.65

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 2428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 8,253,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after buying an additional 536,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 891,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,930 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $6,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 825,322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 213,435 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

