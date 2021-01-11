Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.25

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.25 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 144.24 ($1.88), with a volume of 92307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.25 ($1.87).

The stock has a market cap of £97.57 million and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.27.

In other news, insider Jerome Booth acquired 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

