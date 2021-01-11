ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $234.30

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $234.30 and last traded at $233.00, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASMIY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.20. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

