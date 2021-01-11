ASML’s (ASML) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $507.95. The stock had a trading volume of 703,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $514.28. The stock has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Capital Management raised its holdings in ASML by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management now owns 44,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fox Run Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 64,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,693,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

