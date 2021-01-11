Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) were up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 17,942,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 18,528,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASRT. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. Gabelli downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. Research analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 39.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

