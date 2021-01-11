AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO) Shares Gap Up to $472.50

Shares of AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $472.50, but opened at $525.00. AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) shares last traded at $850.00, with a volume of 770,622 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £110.28 million and a P/E ratio of -30.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 408.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 385.35.

AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) Company Profile (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.