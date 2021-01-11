At Home Group’s (HOME) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $152,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 11,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $256,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,856 shares of company stock worth $480,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in At Home Group by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

