ATB Capital Increases Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$5.00

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.75.

Shares of CVE:SDE traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.80. 145,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,187. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.08.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

