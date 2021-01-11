ATB Capital Increases Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$1.15

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC cut Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.80 target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.36.

YGR traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 66,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$75.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,445.47. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$308,110.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,660.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

