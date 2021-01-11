ATB Capital Raises Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$9.50

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.11.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

Shares of VII stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.88. 344,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$8.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.93 million. Analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,300.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.