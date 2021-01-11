ATB Capital Raises Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$6.25

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.89.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) alerts:

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.95. 1,279,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,677. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

About Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.