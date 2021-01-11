Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.60

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

A number of research firms have commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

