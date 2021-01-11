Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Athenex posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. 805,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,117. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Athenex in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.