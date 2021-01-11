Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.96 on Monday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $387.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 68.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 32.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 108,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

