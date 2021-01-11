Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post sales of $170.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.23 million and the highest is $171.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $164.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $681.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.98 million to $689.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $655.64 million, with estimates ranging from $639.73 million to $673.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

In related news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $220,290.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

AUB opened at $35.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

