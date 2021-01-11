Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce $378.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.76 million. Atlas posted sales of $288.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlas has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

