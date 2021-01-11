Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $362,262.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00110992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00260816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.65 or 0.86602423 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

