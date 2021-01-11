Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 14.7%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price traded up 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.10. 26,685,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 19,041,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

